WATCH: Bridgen Denies Antisemitism

Andrew Bridgen has spoken for the first time since his de-whipping yesterday, and apologised for “any offence caused” by his tweet yesterday comparing the vaccine rollout to the Holocaust. He roundly denies that his tweet was racist, and says he has been in contact with a legal team to take action against anyone suggesting he is.

“The fact I have been suspended over this matter says a lot about the current state of our democracy, the right to free speech, and the apparent suspension of scientific method of analysis of medicines being administered to billions of people.”

In all fairness his tweet used arguably intemperate and inadvisable language, it wasn’t in and of itself antisemitic.