Jeremy Hunt has dispatched Treasury mandarins to finally crack down on woke waste across Whitehall. Guido hears from multiple Treasury sources that the Chancellor asked Civil Service officials to pore over Conservative Way Forward’s bombshell report, published last month, after the group revealed “politically motivated campaigns” were costing the taxpayer more than £7 billion a year. 40 Tory MPs signed a letter telling Hunt to take action…

While the work is ongoing, sources say the Treasury are taking the report “really seriously”, with multiple teams working on potential areas to reduce waste – including the thousands of “equality manager” jobs that spawn every five minutes. Of course, Sajid Javid once vowed to row back on these non-jobs during his tenure as Health Secretary, and still they appear…

Even so, it’s an obvious area to find savings. At least the Treasury aren’t sitting on their hands…