Given Sir Keir spent most of PMQs yesterday blaming the Tories for “breaking” the NHS, and praising New Labour for “getting people see a doctor in a couple of days”, Guido’s reminded of what the public actually thought of the NHS in the Blair years. Here’s how a BBC audience reacted in 2005, when it was pointed out that Labour’s headline making 48-hour GP targets often saw appointments denied or their acceptance pushed back, just to artificially meet those waiting time targets. T’was ever thus…