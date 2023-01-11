WATCH: Rishi Slams Labour’s Uncosted NHS Plans

No one in Westminster was expecting such a confident performance from Rishi at PMQs today. He’d clearly had his Weetabix however, slamming Labour for ignoring the pandemic’s effect on the NHS, and turning fire on the party’s own plans:

“What we don’t need is Labour’s only idea, which is for another completely disruptive, top-down, unfunded reorganisation buying out every single GP contract. These aren’t my words, Mr. Speaker, the CEO of the Nuffield Trust said ‘it will cost a fortune and it’s out of date’. Just like the Labour Party.”

One of his better performances…