Westminster’s favourite heavyweight fighters are back for another round, and the latest instalment has lived up to its billing. Lee starts off strong, asking “parasite” Steve why he hasn’t yet found a job. Things then get physical as Lee successfully makes a grab for Steve’s hat – presumably his final Horcrux. Bray’s only response is to square up, calling the MP a “piece of sh*t” as Lee smirks on. Guido makes that 7-0 to Anderson…

Hat-tip: Lee Anderson