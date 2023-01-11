100,000 civil servants are to strike on February 1 after union bosses decided the well-remunerated, work-from-home, generous overtime, luxury pensions and highly regarded conditions of their members were simply unacceptable. The action will involve members from 124 government departments, who will join their comrades from the border force staff on the picket lines.

Provided the government can encourage the civil servants to stay on the picket lines, unpaid, forever, this latest action by the cash-grabbing union barons could prove a great victory for Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose crusade to cut mandarin numbers was scuppered by Rishi’s government. Given civil servants’ love of refusing to go into the office these days, it will admittedly be very difficult to break the picket…