For all the paper’s culture war-stoking, The Telegraph is remarkably woke when it comes to its own HR practices. In November Guido revealed the paper’s Buckingham Palace Road offices has its own woke library of critical race theory-promoting books, attacking – among other things – white fragility. The company’s leftie graduates in the HR department are already making hay this new year, laying the groundwork for LGBT+ history month.

Coming soon to Telegraph HQ will be a drag performance by Drag Kings. Guido’s sure the Lobby team will be keen to make the journey over to Victoria for that enticing offer…