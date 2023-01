There’s something odd about the image Grant Shapps tweeted of his recent visit to Spaceport Cornwall. Guido can’t quite put his finger on it…

Someone appears to want Boris consigned to the gulag…

UPDATE: A source close to Grant Shapps said: “Grant wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture. He removed it as soon as it was pointed out. Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former Prime Minister from a picture. He was proud to serve in Boris Johnson’s Government.”