A new YouGov poll for Times Radio shows just 8% of voters would be “delighted” by a Conservative victory at the next election, down a quarter on the 2017 and 2019 results. 48% claim they would feel “dismayed“, up 6 percent from 2019, while just over a quarter claim they’d be ambivalent. Hard to see what Conservative voters could be “delighted” by, given what’s on offer.

The poll also offers Labour’s figures: 22% would be “delighted” – also a drop from the 2019 Corbyn golden years – yet far fewer would also be dismayed, at 34% compared to 49% at the last election. 26% wouldn’t mind either way.

In other words, not much enthusiasm for Labour even from would be voters – just a massive fall in support for the Tories. Starmer and his party are just the “least worst” option…