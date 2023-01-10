Having dropped so many stinkers of his own in His Majesty’s courts, Jolyon is now applying his expertise to pastures new. The Good Law Project is raising cash for a campaign to stop faeces running off into the River Wye along the England-Wales border. Wye not, eh…

So far, the campaign has raised £3,503 of its £15,000 target, with Jolyon vowing to challenge the Supreme Court over its decision to allow new farming developments in the area and stop the river turning into pea soup:

“The plans, which have been given the green light by Herefordshire Council, will see the expansion of Bage Court Farm in the village of Dorstone, including the construction of a giant new livestock shed. The increase in manure run-off generated by this development will see yet more ecological damage inflicted on the Dore and by extension, the River Wye. Disappointingly and frustratingly, the hard-fought legal efforts of campaigners so far – led by local resident, David Sahota – have been unsuccessful. The High Court and the Court of Appeal have both endorsed Herefordshire Council’s rubber-stamping of the Bage Court Farm development. Good Law Project is supporting campaigners to challenge, and hopefully overturn, these decisions in the Supreme Court.”

Arguably a better use of his time than the deluge of judicial reviews the GLP normally pumps out. Unfortunately, however, he has tried making this sort of case before. He lost.

Guido has a better win-win idea, instead of spending tens of thousands on lawyers, why not put the money towards financing a farm scale anaerobic digester that would turn the farm manure into bio-gas energy and compost?

The farm will be able to expand, energy will be generated. Compost will be produced for sale. Turning bullshit into cash, a process lawyers well understand…