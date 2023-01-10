ITV Ignores Campaigning GP’s Labour Background

After congratulating the BBC on adequately implementing guest transparency standards, Guido sees ITV is yet to follow suit. Reporting on an anti-Tory campaign, ITV News wrote an article about claims made by a GP and army veteran Simon Taylor, in which he slammed the government’s handling of the health service and claimed “It was easier to get patients seen in Afghanistan.” They described him as “a GP in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire”…

Simon is no mere GP, however. He has a long track record of Labour Party activism. In the 2017 election he made a campaign video for former Labour MP John Mann; alongside a long track record of local campaigning.

This shouldn’t have been too hard for ITV to pick up. Though Labour MP Karl Turner also seemed blithely unaware of the GP’s mutual comradeship in the fight for socialism…

Just a GP protesting outside the constituency office of Bassetlaw Tory MP ⁦@Bren4Bassetlaw⁩. ⁦@itvnews⁩ https://t.co/0IrKhJYhma — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) January 10, 2023

As always, Simon has a right to air his views, however broadcasters should contextualise them.