Mark your calendars: Sadiq’s writing a book, and it’s coming out this May. Titled “Breathe: Tackling The Climate Emergency”, Sadiq claims it’s a “seven-step guide to winning support for tough action on climate change”. So far, however, “winning support” is proving easier said than done. Always a tall ask to get the man who introduced the ULEZ to write a book about popular climate policies…

The book has been available for pre-order on Amazon for a whopping four months, yet according to the site’s Best Sellers listing (which includes pre-sales), it’s currently the 794,238th most popular book overall. For context, even Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries is 1,249th…

Sadiq’s also hosting a show at the Southbank Centre on 24th May to promote the book… and that’s not selling well either. At the time of going to pixel, 576 of the 1974 seats have been sold. That’s about 29% capacity. By comparison, comedian Phil Wang is selling tickets to his “Wang in There, Baby!” gig at the same venue, just a week prior. That’s sold 2299 seats so far, with 351 remaining. Over the weekend, Wang came out swinging with 38 tickets snapped up, while Sadiq only managed to shift 8. Still, fewer books sold means fewer pages printed. Might save a few trees, at least…