Leftie Upset BBC Correctly Contextualised His Rant

Guido’s “expert/activist” transparency campaign is succeeding. During an interview with Labour councillor and Momentum activist Martin Abrams, BBC presenter Lukwesa Burak rightly listed Abrams’ political connections at the end of the segment. All relevant context for viewers who have just witnessed a talking head claim we “need to redistribute” wealth and support strikes…

Bravo. Guido tips his hat. Of course, Martin isn’t exactly happy about this, tweeting:

“I genuinely thought the BBC News presenter was going to go through my entire CV at the end of this interview. Why is it only ever those of us on the left that get this kind of scrutiny of our jobs and affiliations?”

To which his friend replies “Terrified of Guido Fawkes.” Martin only needs to browse Guido’s archives to see that is patently untrue. Time and again, broadcasters neglect to mention the relevant political affiliations of their guests, particularly on the left. If you have skin in the game, viewers should know about it.

Broadcasting rules stipulate that political voices should not be allowed to feign neutrality. The BBC guidelines are clear:

“We should not automatically assume that contributors from other organisations (such as academics, journalists, researchers and representatives of charities and think-tanks) are unbiased. Appropriate information about their affiliations, funding and particular viewpoints should be made available to the audience, when relevant to the context.”

So Guido tips his hat to the BBC for following its own rules, as much as it upsets Abrams. He’s still not over it: less than an hour after this post went to pixel, he fumed at the ITV for failing to introduce Emily Carver as the former Head of Media “for the hard right 55 Tufton Street lot”. She never worked at 55 Tufton Street, so claiming that would be incorrect. If it helps, Martin, Tom Harwood was repeatedly introduced as a “right-leaning” blogger during media appearances while at Guido…

No one is claiming people like Abrams should not be allowed to give their views. Their affiliations should be just clearly labelled, whatever they may be. Otherwise we end up with news interviews which are little more than party political broadcasts…

