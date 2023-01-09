The government has begun laying the groundwork to their response to Nicola Sturgeon’s recently passed pro-trans gender recognition reforms. The Times reports the government now plans to add Scotland to their list of countries in which Gender Recognition Certificates are not automatically recognised. The move is designed to prevent “gender tourism” – which is not just a term for the exploits of MPs on foreign visits – and means a trans person could be simultaneously recognised in Scotland and not in England and Wales. Guido notes this could create some convoluted cross-border hokey cokey, where a person was a man just metres away from being a legal woman.