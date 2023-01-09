Guido can reveal that former Kwasi SpAd Marcus Natale is to return to SW1 as head of the Tory party’s research department. Marcus transferred from CCHQ to the Downing Street briefing team in 2019. The CRD vacancy was created when Ross Kempsell decided to depart with Boris.

Unlike some of Kwasi’s other advisers who made it onto the Jeremy Hunt life raft, Natale departed Whitehall in October alongside his former Treasury boss.

The job ad – intriguingly re-upped after the initial deadline for an extra month at the end of 2022 – demanded a candidate with exceptional political judgement, attention to detail and communication skills. Going forward, Marcus will “lead and execute the Party’s day-to-day political strategy and research, offering immediate, comprehensive, strategic, consistent and effective advice to senior members of the party.” To anyone wondering, Natale is a Sicilian surname; so if any opposition shadow cabinet members wake up with horses’ heads in their beds…