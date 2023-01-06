On Tuesday, Guido revealed the troubled fortunes of Rishi Sunak’s former restaurant employer. The proprietor, one Kuti Miah, enjoyed his fifteen minutes of fame, bragging to the press about how he’s “known Rishi since he was a little baby… he grew up in front of me”. While Kuti might want to associate himself so closely with the PM, it’s unlikely Rishi would want the same…

Considering Rishi’s financial acumen it is surprising that the person who trained him to make “the sums add up” has a troubled track record of financial mismanagement and tax offences. In addition to the liquidation in 2022, where the restaurant owed creditors £830,000, it had previously filed for liquidation in 2020. MRK 94 Ltd, trading as Kuti’s Brasserie, previously went bust owing £888,000. In 2020 they owed HMRC £338,214, in 2022 this was £346,267.

At the time, MRK 94 Ltd was under the directorship of Amran Miah, not Kuti, although a “Mr K Miah” was listed amongst their creditors. Despite the financial hardship, the situation could have been even worse. The company filed for liquidation with £40,000 in covid loans. Even Rishi’s state subsidies couldn’t save his treasured training ground.

Though aficionados of South coast curry houses should fear not. Kuti’s Brasserie is back trading, this time as KZCA Ltd, and again under a new director. When the liquidated tax bills are taken with council and covid loans, Rishi’s former restaurant has cost taxpayers over £830,000…