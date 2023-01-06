As per this morning’s breaking news, the exchange of letters has taken place between Katharine Birbalsingh and Kemi Badenoch. In reply to Birbalsingh’s letter setting out her reasons for leaving, Kemi thanks her for using her tenure to outline “a fresh approach to social mobility, moving away from the notion that social mobility should just be about the “long” upward mobility from the bottom to the top.” Badenoch goes on to thank her for giving the “organisation a strong sense of direction and purpose”…

Absolutely tragic that Birbalsingh has been traduced and ousted at the hands of the chattering classes. We need more of her ilk not fewer.

Read the exchange of letters in full below:

From Birbalsingh to Badenoch:

From Badenoch to Birbalsingh: