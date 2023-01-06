A new poll from PeoplePolling presents a bleak picture of the challenges facing Rishi Sunak. In addition to putting the Conservatives on a meagre 22%, the pollster asked about Britons’ confidence in the government’s ability to deal with small boat crossings. A staggering 57% of voters are “not at all confident” the government can solve the crisis. This lack of confidence is even shared by 2019 Conservative voters: 52% have no confidence…

The pollster then asked a question of EU membership, with the results raising questions of some recent pro-remain punditry. When asked for simple join/stay out preferences, voters opted to rejoin by a margin of 8%. When this was contextualised with the implications of joining (single-market membership, free movement and the application of EU laws) this lead shrunk to just 3%. Well within the margin of error. Context is key…