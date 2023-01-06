Headmistress extraordinaire and anti-woke warrior Katharine Birbalsingh has quit as the government’s Social Mobility Commissioner after just over a year in the job. Birbalsingh was appointed by Liz Truss in October 2021, promising to tackle the “bigotry of low expectations” with a focus on “education, enterprise and employment”. Her appointment marked yet another quango the Tories had managed to wrestle back control of from left-wing leadership…

Writing for Schools Week today, Birbalsingh said her presence “is only holding the commission back”, owing to her coming “with too much baggage.”

“Over this past year, I have become increasingly aware that my propensity to voice opinions that are considered controversial puts the commission in jeopardy. At the end of a recent interview, I realised that my idea of a successful discussion was now one where I manage to avoid giving opinions that might bring attention to the commission. Instead of going out there to bat for the team and celebrate our achievements, I am becoming a politician. And I can’t bear the idea of ever being a politician. It just isn’t who I am or a skillset I wish to develop.”

An exchange of letters between Katharine and Kemi is set to be published shortly; no doubt she will be sorely missed…