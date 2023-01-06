Darroch Tells Off Prince Harry gor Being Too Candid

Britain’s former US Ambassador Kim Darroch, a man best known for losing his job as a result of speaking his mind too much, has voiced his disapproval at Prince Harry’s candid admission about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan. Among the barrage of jaw-dropping, headline-grabbing confessions from his forthcoming autobiography, Prince Harry openly confirms he shot dead 25 Taliban combatants. Immediately sparking security concerns…

The new king of progressive causes writes “You can’t kill people if you see them as people” so he regarded them as “chess pieces removed from the board . . . bad guys eliminated”.

This morning Lord Darroch told Sky that had he been advising Harry, “I would have advised against the kind of detail that he goes into there… I personally wouldn’t have gone there.” If anyone should be advising Prince Harry on candour, it’s the former US ambassador who resigned after writing cables describing the US government as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional”…