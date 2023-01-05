Starmer Promises “Take Back Control Bill” in First King’s Speech

Remainer-in-chief Sir Keir used today’s speech – or attempted to, given the tech problems – to pitch for Leavers’ votes, arguing that behind their decision to vote to leave was a desire to “Take Back Control” of their lives. In a left-wing, high tax sort of way obviously…

“So we will embrace the Take Back Control message. But we’ll turn it from a slogan to a solution. From a catchphrase into change. We will spread control out of Westminster. Devolve new powers over employment support, transport, energy, climate change, housing, culture, childcare provision and how councils run their finances.”

To meet this pledge, Sir Keir said his Labour government will introduce a new “Take Back Control” Bill in his first King’s Speech; “A Bill that will deliver on the demand for a new Britain. A new approach to politics and democracy. A new approach to growth and our economy.” Try fitting that on the side of a big red bus…