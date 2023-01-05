Thames Water has today published an interactive map showing sewage dumping via storm overflows in real-time, after pressure from environmental campaigners. The scale of current failings in the system is pretty remarkable, with Thames Water saying the move shows they are “absolutely committed to protecting and enhancing our rivers.”

Naturally, Guido thought to check locally and see the state of SW1’s waterways. It turns out that the storm overflow on Horseferry Road has been pouring sewage into the Thames for nine hours now, starting at 6.45am.

We’re used to politicians talking sh*t, now they’re responsible for dumping it in the Thames too…