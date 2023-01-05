While times may be tough for most up and down the country, things are going rather better for Theresa May. She’s somehow managed to reinvent herself to the point the ConservativeHome members’ panel ranked fourth in the “2022 Backbencher of the Year” survey – being pipped by just Lee Anderson, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg – partly thanks to her being surprisingly sound on Covid restrictions during the pandemic. She received just six fewer votes than Boris…

Economically she’s doing alright for herself too. While Boris might have managed to earn over £1 million in speech fees since leaving office, according to her office’s accounts published on Companies House this morning, she too has passed the £1 million mark.

As of March 31, 2022, the Office of Theresa May Ltd had jumped the million quid threshold, holding £1,359,757 in cash assets. The financial statements put equity at £1,186,895 – up £338,680 on the previous financial year. A one-year growth of 40% – Rishi can only dream…

She’s also doing her bit for the employment statistics, as the average monthly number of employees doubled from two to four. Every little helps in this economy…