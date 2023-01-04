Former Minister Predicts Boris to Return as PM This Year

Former Minister and Boris ally Stephen Greenhalgh used a Newsnight appearance last night to predict that 2023 will be the year Boris Johnson returns to No. 10. Using the show’s prediction whiteboard, Lord Greenhalgh told viewers he believes the unions will lose support; NHS reforms will stall; the economy will rebound; and Boris will return. While Greenhalgh has skin in the game, the two other panellists – Salma Shah and Stephen Bush – also agreed Boris will attempt a comeback this year off the back of a poor economic outlook. Local elections in May could prove to be a catalytic nightmare for Rishi. Guido’s not so sure Boris wants to come back so soon…