Co-conspirators will need no reminder of Labour’s stance on the Qatar World Cup, with Sir Keir very eager to publicise his Shadow Cabinet’s boycott. This message didn’t reach Cardiff, however. A BBC FOI Request has revealed that Mark Drakeford’s harsh words for Qatar’s human rights record didn’t weigh on his conscience, as he enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to the Arab nation; with £13,000 flights and a five-star hotel stay. All courtesy of the Qatari government.

The First Minister and his entourage were treated to three nights in the swanky Ritz-Carlton in Doha. While there, the first minister enjoyed access to seven restaurants, a private beach and a 235-slip marina. The First Minister would also have been able to bask in the glow of the largest chandelier in the Middle East…

After a hard day of “raising concerns”, Drakeford would have been able to relax in the hotel’s luxury spa.

Perfect for managing Mark’s “anxieties” about human rights, workers’ rights and LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar.