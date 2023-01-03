As strikes continue to derail transport service today, Britain’s rail system is still on a Taxpayer-funded life support. Research from the Taxpayers’ Alliance finds that government subsidies since the pandemic have totalled a staggering £42 Billion. That’s an average of over £1,300 from every taxpayer.

The figures grew significantly during the pandemic, and still remain at historically high levels. In 2022/23 alone subsidies will amount to £11 billion. That’s almost triple the pre-pandemic level of £4.7 billion in 2018/19. This puts union demands into context. As the cost of living bites, British Taxpayers are being held to ransom for yet more handouts to the rail industry. Phil Basey, Head of Research at the TPA, said:

“Soaring subsidies demonstrate the unsustainability of current pay demands. For years taxpayers have been covering the costs of the rail industry, yet militant union bosses are now biting the hand that feeds them. Ministers must stand firm and protect taxpayers in upcoming pay deals.”

For £42 Billion, you might expect to get a functional service…