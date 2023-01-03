The Government has recovered £18 million from fraudulent PPE contracts. Co-conspirators can be forgiven for thinking this, found in response to a written question, is good news. However put in the broader context of fraudulent PPE, which The Guardian puts at £630 million, this represents just under 3%. The Guardian quotes Daisy Cooper, calling these attempts “pitiful”. In this instance, Guido is inclined to agree…

The figures are based on estimates that 5% of the £12.6 billion in government contracts were fraudulent. Though, figures used by the TPA put an upper estimate for PPE fraud at a staggering £4 billion. In that case, the government has recovered just 0.45%…