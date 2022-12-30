Arise Sir Chris Bryant and Sir Alok Sharma: 2022’s Political Honours in Full mdi-fullscreen

The New Year’s Honours list is out and has the usual handful of gongs for politicians; well-deserved awards handed out to people for basically just doing their jobs. The list in full:

Knighthoods:

  • Mark Sedwell – for his career in public service spanning domestic and international policy across seven Prime Ministers.
  • Alok Sharma MP – for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future.
  • Richard Graham MP – For services to Trade and Investment in South-East Asia.
  • Tom Scholar – Former Treasury Permanent Secretary, for public service
  • John Benger – Clerk to the House of Commons, for services to Parliament
  • Chris Bryant MP – For political and public service
  • Julian Lewis MP – For political and public service
  • Matthew Rycroft – Home Office permanent secretary, for services to British Diplomacy, Development and Domestic Policy.

Damehoods:

  • Norma Redfearn CBE – Mayor of North Tyneside Council, for political and public service

CBEs:

  • Fergus Cochrane – Clerk to the Public Petitions Committee of the Scottish Parliament, for services to the Scottish Parliament
  • Elinor Mitchell – Director of Economy, Scottish Government. For Political service during Covid-19
  • Samuel Pollock OBE – For public service in Northern Ireland
  • Frank Roy – Labour MP for Motherwell and Wishaw from 1997-2015, for political and public service
  • Andrew Stephenson MP – For political and public service
  • Fiona Tudor – Former Clerk of Committees in the House of Lords, for services to Parliament

OBEs:

  • Helen Belcher – LibDem councillor and trustee of Trans Media Watch, for services to the Transgender community
  • Peter Kellner – Founder of YouGov, for Charitable Services
  • Andrew Colborne-Baber – Senior Volunteer for the Conservative Party and CCHQ Chairman of the Governance & Risk Committee, for Political service
  • Jennet Davis MBE – Former senior advisor to the COP26 Cabinet Office unit, for political service
  • James Gilbert – Former deputy director to the Scottish Government, for services to housing
  • Helen Grant MP – For political and public service
  • Richard Horton – Editor in Chief of The Lancet, for services to health and medical journalism
  • Gotz Mohindra – Senior volunteer at the Conservative Party and Vice President of the National Convention, for political science
  • Elinor Wakefield – Former deputy COP26 envoy at the COP26 unit in the Cabinet Office, for political service

MBEs:

  • Catherine Belton – Journalist at the Washington Post
  • Louise Davies – Former director of Christians on the Left, for political and charitable services
  • Joanna Dodd – Former Clerk of Divisions, Elections and Supply in the House of Lords, for services to Parliament
  • Margaret Joachim – Chair of the LibDems’ English Candidates Committee, for service to women in politics
  • Susan Murphy – Mayor of St Helens Council, for public and political service
  • Dewi Owens – For political and public service in North Wales
  • Sheila Ritchie – For political service in Scotland
  • Aurfron Roberts – Member of Rhondda council, for public and political service
