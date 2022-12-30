The New Year’s Honours list is out and has the usual handful of gongs for politicians; well-deserved awards handed out to people for basically just doing their jobs. The list in full:

Knighthoods:

Mark Sedwell – for his career in public service spanning domestic and international policy across seven Prime Ministers.

For political and public service Matthew Rycroft – Home Office permanent secretary, for services to British Diplomacy, Development and Domestic Policy.

Damehoods:

Norma Redfearn CBE – Mayor of North Tyneside Council, for political and public service

CBEs:

Fergus Cochrane – Clerk to the Public Petitions Committee of the Scottish Parliament, for services to the Scottish Parliament

– For political and public service Fiona Tudor – Former Clerk of Committees in the House of Lords, for services to Parliament

OBEs:

Helen Belcher – LibDem councillor and trustee of Trans Media Watch, for services to the Transgender community

– Senior volunteer at the Conservative Party and Vice President of the National Convention, for political science Elinor Wakefield – Former deputy COP26 envoy at the COP26 unit in the Cabinet Office, for political service

MBEs: