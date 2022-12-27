Until Christmas Day, Guido would have struggled to remember a major Twitter account hacking. Then Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, began tweeting out spam Crypto links. She posted almost one spam link a minute in reply to random accounts, and more than 24 hours later the only update was that her profile picture had been changed to that of Elon Musk. Currently, much of her account appears to have been wiped entirely…

This morning, however, Twitter hackers managed to scalp a much more famous account. Piers Morgan’s account has been comprehensively broken into. His profile picture and bio are gone, and a number of offensive and fake news tweets have been posted, including the N-word and a breaking news tweet that Andrew Tate has been “shot dead in Dubai”. To the best of Guido’s knowledge, he hasn’t…

Turns out ‘ilovepiers’ wasn’t a very strong password…