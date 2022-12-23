Rishi Doesn’t Rule Out Blocking Scottish Trans Act

Speaking to a pool interview this morning Rishi Sunak didn’t deny considerations to block Scotland’s new gender recognition act. Yesterday the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack alluded to such options, and Rishi shied away from denying it as a possible route when asked by Sky News. This will prove a very entertaining row over the coming weeks…

He also didn’t rule out a one-off payment to striking nurses, telling the camera “we’d be happy to talk about all those things, and the Health Secretary has been clear his door, the government’s door, is always open to have those talks.” It would be quite useful to have a semi-functioning health service ahead of New Year’s Eve…