Guido’s spotted yet another shadow minister breaking Sir Keir’s ban on shadow ministers joining picket lines. Today the rule breaker is shadow environment minister Ruth Jones. Ruth proudly boasted “Great to join @CWUnews workers at the Newport picket this morning. Solidarity, in all weather conditions.”

Great to join @CWUnews workers at the Newport picket this morning.



Solidarity, in all weather conditions.#StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/wS0R6KFEb2 — Ruth Jones MP (@RuthNewportWest) December 23, 2022

To remind Ruth, in the summer Starmer said “The Labour Party in opposition needs to be the Labour Party in power, and a government doesn’t go on picket lines”…