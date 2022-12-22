Zelenskyy Presents Ukraine Flag to Congress

Zelenskyy received a hero’s welcome in Washington overnight, with a speech to Congress that garnered multiple standing ovations. On the 300th day of the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy told US politicians, “Your money is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” adding “There can’t be any ‘just peace’ in the war that was imposed on us.” 

He unveiled a Ukrainian flag, given to him by soldiers who asked for him to take it to the US on his visit.

At least his visit this time went a little better than when he went to meet Trump…
