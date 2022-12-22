Emily Thornberry has rounded off the year with one final, festive flourish. Appearing on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast, Thornberry gave Angela Eagle a run for her money by belting out her own rendition of 12 Day of Christmas in front of the packed audience:

“In the twelve years of shitmas, the Tories gave to me: Twelve lockdown parties, eleven percent inflation, Number 10 in meltdown, nine jobs for Barclay, eight feuding factions, seven minted Chancellors, six percent fixed rates, five failed PMs, four ethics chiefs, three Grant Shapps, two Jungle Jerks, and a crashed economy….”

Ho, ho, ho…