LISTEN: Emily Thornberry’s “12 Years of Sh*tmas” mdi-fullscreen

Emily Thornberry has rounded off the year with one final, festive flourish. Appearing on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast, Thornberry gave Angela Eagle a run for her money by belting out her own rendition of 12 Day of Christmas in front of the packed audience:

“In the twelve years of shitmas, the Tories gave to me:

Twelve lockdown parties, eleven percent inflation, Number 10 in meltdown, nine jobs for Barclay, eight feuding factions, seven minted Chancellors, six percent fixed rates, five failed PMs, four ethics chiefs, three Grant Shapps, two Jungle Jerks, and a crashed economy….”

Ho, ho, ho…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Emily Thornberry
mdi-timer December 22 2022 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments