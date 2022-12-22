After relentless focus on his previous resignation as a councillor over the Rotherham child abuse scandal, Guido has confirmed that Dominic Beck has stepped down as Labour candidate for Rother Valley. His statement in full:

“It has been the honour of my life to be selected by Labour Party members in the Rother Valley to stand for parliament in the next general election. However, I have decided to stand down as the candidate. I understand that recent press coverage and concern about the events of the past make it more difficult for me to lead that campaign.

“I would never wish to do anything that causes further upset to Rotherham’s CSE survivors, and it was never my intention to cause them distress. I am deeply saddened that this is what has happened.

“I was 19 years old when I was elected to the council. Throughout almost all of the period the Jay Report investigated I was growing up and attending school whilst other children my age were enduring the most horrific abuse. Within 18 months of my election, I supported the commissioning of the Jay report to find out exactly what had gone wrong – so we could ensure such awful failings never happened again. I accepted the findings of this report and the subsequent Casey report in full.

“I would like to thank all the people who have supported me and put their faith in me over the last few weeks. My priority has always been to do the absolute best for local people in the Rother Valley, and it is essential that we return a Labour MP at the next election. Labour’s candidate will have my full support to win back the seat for Labour at the next general election. “