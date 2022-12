It is the season of goodwill and we must take Lord Watson’s offer of “an unreserved apology” to Lady Brittan at face value. Former Home Secretary Leon Brittan and his widow suffered terribly as a result of Watson’s misplaced – and Guido thinks partisan – zeal in the investigation of historic child sexual abuse. Others suffered at his over-zealous hand too. Guido is not aware of them having received apologies. They are equally deserving. It is never too late…