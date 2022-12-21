Rother Valley Labour’s candidate selection process continues to be controversial. If selecting a scandal-ridden candidate wasn’t enough, amongst those who made the decision was yet another councillor forced to resign by the 2015 Casey Report. The report examined outcomes in deprived communities, and described “catastrophic” failures which allowed the sexual exploitation of over 1,400 children. Labour’s disgraced birds of a feather flock together…

Councillor Emma Hoddinott resigned following the report’s publication, as part of what then-Communities Secretary, Eric Pickles, called the “wholly dysfunctional Cabinet”. It’s not even a decade on and two of those condemned for their role in the scandal are now conspiring to secure Westminster representation. Emily Barley, leader of Rotherham Council’s Conservative group added:

“Given their records and the criticisms contained in the Casey report, Dominic Beck and Emma Hoddinott are not fit for public office. Both should finally do the decent thing and resign from their positions – and if they won’t do that then Keir Starmer should intervene. Our women and girls deserve better than this.”

Sir Keir has tried to make it up to victims before, it’s not too late to do it again…

