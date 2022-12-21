Entire Scottish Parliament Gallery Cleared Over Two Women’s Rights Hecklers

In scenes at Holyrood last night, the entire public gallery was told to leave after a tiny number of women’s rights protesters heckled proceedings. A couple of women yelled “shame on all of you” and “there is no democracy in here” after MSPs voted down an amendment that would make it harder for sex offenders to apply for a gender recognition certificate to certify as trans. By 59 votes to 64…

Despite just two members of the public being responsible for the interruption, deputy Holyrood speaker Annabelle Ewing demanded the entire gallery be cleared out and suspended the sitting while it happened.

It was just one month ago that the same authoritarian parliament evicted women from watching a debate because of the colour of their scarfs – green, white and purple, the colours of the suffragettes – despite selling the same coloured scarfs in the gift shop. To add insult to injury, the parliament was so busy pushing through nonsense trans laws they had to cancel their Christmas Carol concert with Ukrainian child refugees.