2022 likely won’t go down as one of Conor Burns’s favourite years. Not only did his best mate get forced out of the premiership, his life was temporarily ruined by an absurd farce during party conference, after a junior whip spotted him at the bar with a young man. The lack of any impropriety didn’t stop Wendy Morton stripping Conor of both his job and the party whip, only for Rishi’s government to re-admit him to the party after a total failure by Truss’s Whips office to even receive a complaint about Conor’s actions at the Hyatt bar. Not for lack of trying – Guido hears one junior whip approached the young man in question four times trying to get some form of evidence to justify their OTT response…

Last night, any hacks standing outside No. 10 may have been surprised to see Conor Burns confidently marching into Downing Street – through the front door rather than the quieter Cabinet Office entrance. It sounds like the PM and Burns coordinated the meeting to defrost relations after Conor’s shocking treatment by the party.

While there’s no ministerial vacancy to allow Burns straight back into government – bar Gavin Williamson’s old job – it’s thought readmitting him will be a priority whenever one arises/when Rishi decides to hold a reshuffle. He may still get some interim non-ministerial role to tide him over. Taking to Instagram, Burns wrote, “After the turbulence of recent months it was good to have a quiet conversation with the Prime Minister last night.” Leaving the topic of conversation to the imagination…