To no one’s surprise Sadiq Khan has been reselected as Labour’s candidate for Mayor of London in 2024, having won the endorsement of 73 CLPs and affiliated unions across the city in a trigger ballot this morning. If he wins – and he’s the overwhelming favourite to do so – he’ll be the first to serve three terms in the office. Following the announcement, Khan said he was:

“… proud that Labour Party members across London, affiliated organisations and trade unions have once again put their faith in me to be Labour’s candidate for mayor… I’m more determined than ever to use all the experience and knowledge I’ve gained as mayor to deliver on the issues that matter to Londoners, including supporting them through the cost-of-living crisis.”

Sir Keir must be happy: no need to worry about Sadiq returning to Parliament…