Yesterday the government’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO) published new piracy guidance as part of an anti-fraud campaign with Meta, Facebook’s parent company. While most of it was anodyne and boring, one detail raised Guido’s eyebrows. Here’s what the government (for a day or so) apparently considered piracy – and was therefore illegal:

“Piracy is a major issue for the entertainment and creative industries. Pasting internet images into your social media, password sharing on streaming services and accessing the latest films, tv series or live sports events through kodi boxes, fire sticks or Apps without paying a subscription all break copyright law.”

Given Netflix themselves once tweeted “Love is sharing a password”, the government appeared to have declared war on love itself. Netflix and chill no more.

Guido contacted the IPO for an explanation. It turns out they’d received quite the backlash already, and had admitted the wording “wasn’t quite as clear as it could have been”, which is putting it mildly. The law remains unchanged, and the guidance is the same. They’ve since deleted the line about password sharing, though co-conspirators can see the archived page for themselves here…