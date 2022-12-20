Jeremy Hunt’s No. 11 Christmas Party for journalists tomorrow could now be under threat, after the head of NHS England told people to cope with the NHS walkout by not getting drunk. Sue Gray presumably endorses this message…

This morning, Health Minister Will Quince warned that Brits should avoid “risky activity.” While he didn’t elaborate on what risky activity constitutes, this afternoon the NHS England medical director put out this statement:

“People can also help by taking sensible steps to keep themselves and others safe during this period and not ending up in A&E – whether that is drinking responsibly…”

This morning, Downing Street also failed to specify what ‘risky behaviour’ Brits should avoid, with the spokesman saying that given we got through Covid we can rely on our common sense. The NHS is telling people not to get too drunk during the final work days before Christmas, Guido doubts even the most optimistic of politicians will believe this advice will be heeded…