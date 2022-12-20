A solicitor whacked with a £5,000 fine after his company deducted compensation cash from sick miners has stood down as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Bolsover. A constituency filled with… former coal miners.

Jerry Hague – who was charged with professional misconduct by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in 2010 – was only selected as Labour’s candidate in the Derbyshire constituency yesterday. Now he’s announced “with great sadness” that he’s withdrawing his candidacy after the Times pointed out the irony in his apparent “record of . . . supporting mining communities”.

In this case, supporting them by “failing to give [his] clients adequate advice about costs and the doubtful merits of the NUM [National Union of Mineworkers] “funding” agreement. Hague has since deleted his Twitter account…

The seat had previously been held for 49 years by Dennis Skinner until the Tories stormed to victory in 2019. Now it’s back to the drawing board if Labour wants to win it. Unsurprisingly, former miner Lee Anderson has a take: “Party of the working class? That ship sailed years ago. I await the ‘whataboutery’ from the left”…