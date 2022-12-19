Steve Baker Reveals Personal “Mental Health Crisis”

Steve Baker has revealed he suffered a mental health “crisis” in November 2021, while visiting to a mental health service provider in Northern Ireland. Opening up, he admitted he suffered the breakdown last year and is “still recovering from anxiety and depression”:

“…I had a mental health crisis last November, and I’m still recovering from anxiety and depression. Secondly, you won’t always spot a friend or somebody you love or a colleague is suffering. I had a mental health crisis in the morning, and in the afternoon I gave a big keynote speech.”

Guido presumes the keynote speech in question was one given to the Hansard Society on November 2nd. You wouldn’t have known…