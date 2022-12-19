Elon Musk’s future at Twitter hangs in the balance after a bizarre poll last night resulted the platform’s users calling on him to quit as CEO. While partying at the World Cup final, Musk put out a poll asking “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”, promising to “abide by the results“. It closed minutes ago, and the result hasn’t gone his way…

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

10,063,874 users – 57.5% – told him to go. Will he really abide by the result?