Just two weeks after his brother raked in the dough hailing the “possibilities” of blockchain in Singapore, Jo Johnson has thrown in the towel as an adviser at Binance… a cryptocurrency exchange. According to the Telegraph, Jo only took up the role in September, yet resigned last week in the wake of growing scrutiny of the company’s finances and instability across the crypto sector. However, while the ex-PM did hail the possibilities of crypto, he added an important caveat…

“When there is a mania and a bubble, when you have speculators driving up prices by finding a wider pool of people to exploit, you do need measures to protect the public from Ponzi schemes.”

Looks like Jo’s listened to big brother BoJo…