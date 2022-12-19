Jenrick Claims Sturgeon Not Taking a Single Small Boat Migrant

During a Home Office questions session in the Commons this afternoon, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told the House that the Scottish Government is refusing to take a single migrant that’s crossed the channel:

“The Scottish government are refusing to take any of the asylum seekers arriving in the UK on small boats. That is not right. There is a widening gulf between the actions of the Scottish Government and their rhetoric, and I’d ask [Alison Thewlis] to consider that.”

Just last week, Nicola Sturgeon said “I just think all of the Tory approach to this lacks basic humanity.” The hypocrisy is rank. In other news, has Yvette Cooper taken in any refugees yet?
