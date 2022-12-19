The High Court has ruled the government’s policy to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda is, in principle, lawful. Lord Justice Lewis added however, that each individual case must be evaluated according to its individual circumstances – and in the case of the eight cases brought to them so far, Home Secretary Suella Braverman had not “properly considered” the evidence. While those cases will need to be reevaluated, this is still a huge win for the government…

UPDATE: Suella has released a statement: