The High Court has ruled the government’s policy to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda is, in principle, lawful. Lord Justice Lewis added however, that each individual case must be evaluated according to its individual circumstances – and in the case of the eight cases brought to them so far, Home Secretary Suella Braverman had not “properly considered” the evidence. While those cases will need to be reevaluated, this is still a huge win for the government…
UPDATE: Suella has released a statement:
“We’ve always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the Court has upheld this. I’m committed to making this Partnership work – my focus remains on moving ahead with the policy as soon as possible and we stand ready to defend against any further legal challenge.”