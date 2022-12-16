WATCH: Rees-Mogg Calls Out “Corrupt Cabal” in the EU

Jacob Rees-Mogg is back doing what he does best: leading the charge for Brexit. On Question Time last night, the former Brexit Opportunities Minister began a defence of Brexit’s benefits on democratic grounds, citing recent scandals in what he called the “corrupt, crooked European Parliament”. He then expanded on the potential for deregulation in the interest of consumers and argued for the liberalisation of wine imports. Cheaper booze is one platform we can all can get behind this Christmastime.