Ipsos MORI have been making a list, and no doubt checking it twice, of who the British public ranks as naughty and nice. With the exception of President Zelenskyy, voters put politicians firmly on the naughty list. The five public figures set to be most disappointed by Santa this year were:

Vladimir Putin – 61%

Donald Trump – 52%

Boris Johnson – 43%

Matt Hancock – 41%

Liz Truss – 41%

Piers Morgan also joined this esteemed collective, alongside Kanye West, Rishi Sunak, Elon Musk, Suella Braverman and Nicola Sturgeon. At least Piers should be used to low ratings by now.

And topping the nice list:

NHS Staff – 50%

David Attenborough – 40%

Paddington Bear – 40%

Martin Lewis – 34%

England Women’s Football Team – 30%

One notable absence from either contingent is Keir Starmer, for whom only 20% of people put on either list, with slightly more calling him naughty. It seems Sir Keir didn’t leave much of an impression…