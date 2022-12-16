Labour has easily won the Stretford and Urmston by-election, sparked after Kate Green resigned to take up the post of deputy mayor of Greater Manchester. Andrew Western is the newest MP, elected with a whopping 70% of the vote. The Tories fell by 11.7 points to just 15.9% of the votes. Their candidate got just 2,922 votes…

LAB: 69.6% (+9.3)

CON: 15.9% (-11.7)

GRN: 4.3% (+1.6)

LDEM: 3.6% (-2.4)

REF: 3.5% (+3.5)

REU: 1.3% (+1.3)

IND: 1.0% (+1.0)

FA: 0.4% (+0.4)

SDP: 0.4% (+0.4)

It’s the worst result for the Conservatives in this seat since it was formed in 1997…